Ryan, Slater win CNY State Senate primaries

Democrat Chris Ryan and Republican Caleb Slater won their respective primaries Tuesday in two central New York State Senate districts.

Slater won secured the Republican party’s nomination in the 48th State Senate District race. He beat fellow Republican Fanny Villarreal in unofficial results.

The 48th district covers a portion of Onondaga and Cayuga counties and includes the cities of Syracuse, Auburn, Baldwinsville, and Skaneateles. State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) currently represents the district and is running for reelection.

During the primary campaign, Slater said he became politically motivated while attending Ithaca College and was president of the Ithaca College Republicans. He said his top priorities include energy-related policies, and he expressed concerns about New York’s bail system.

In another State Senate race, Democrat Chris Ryan will represent his party in the 50th District race. The Onondaga County Legislator beat former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm by nearly 2,000 votes.

During the campaign, Ryan said health care, economic development, and child care are his top three priorities if elected to state government.

Ryan will face Republican Nick Paro in the fall.

The 50th State Senate District seat is currently occupied by John Mannion, who just won the Democratic nomination to challenge 22nd district Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) in the fall.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

