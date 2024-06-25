© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Ryan, Slater win CNY State Senate primaries

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:04 PM EDT
Democrat Chris Ryan (left), and Republican Caleb Slater (right). Ryan won the 50th district State Senate Democratic primary, while Slater won 48th State Senate Republican primary. Ryan will now face Republican Nick Paro in November, while Slater will face Democratic incumbent Rachel May.
Ryan/Slater campaigns
Democrat Chris Ryan (left), and Republican Caleb Slater (right). Ryan won the 50th district State Senate Democratic primary, while Slater won 48th State Senate Republican primary. Ryan will now face Republican Nick Paro in November, while Slater will face Democratic incumbent Rachel May.

Get election results from around CNY here

Democrat Chris Ryan and Republican Caleb Slater won their respective primaries Tuesday in two central New York State Senate districts.

Slater won secured the Republican party’s nomination in the 48th State Senate District race. He beat fellow Republican Fanny Villarreal in unofficial results.

The 48th district covers a portion of Onondaga and Cayuga counties and includes the cities of Syracuse, Auburn, Baldwinsville, and Skaneateles. State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) currently represents the district and is running for reelection.

During the primary campaign, Slater said he became politically motivated while attending Ithaca College and was president of the Ithaca College Republicans. He said his top priorities include energy-related policies, and he expressed concerns about New York’s bail system.

In another State Senate race, Democrat Chris Ryan will represent his party in the 50th District race. The Onondaga County Legislator beat former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm by nearly 2,000 votes.

During the campaign, Ryan said health care, economic development, and child care are his top three priorities if elected to state government.

Ryan will face Republican Nick Paro in the fall.

The 50th State Senate District seat is currently occupied by John Mannion, who just won the Democratic nomination to challenge 22nd district Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) in the fall.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
