Some stars explode as they die. We look at their life cycle

By Regina G. Barber,
Hannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis.
NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center
A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis.

This summer, scientists have their eyes and telescopes trained on the small constellation system T Coronae Borealis. They think it will explode as part of a periodic nova — a once-in-a-lifetime event according to NASA scientists. And so, with the help of astrophysicist Sarafina El-Badry Nance, we continue our journey farther and deeper into spacetime with a look at the stars: How they're born and how they die. Sarafina has always been drawn to one particular star: Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the shoulder of the constellation Orion that is nearing the end of its life. What stages of life did Betelgeuse — or any star — go through before it reached this moment?

This episode is part of our series Space Camp — all abut the weird, wonderful phenomena in our universe. Check it out here: npr.org/spacecamp

The space camp version of this episode was produced and fact-checked by Hannah Chinn. It was engineered by Gilly Moon. It was engineered by Valentina Rodriguez-Sanchez.

The original episode was produced by Rachel Carlson, edited by our showrunner Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Brit Hanson.

Special thanks to our friends at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
