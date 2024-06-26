38th International Jazz Fest Kicks off in Syracuse's Clinton Square

The sounds of jazz music is wafting through downtown Syracuse this week. The 2024 National Grid Syracuse International Jazz Fest will be the 38th of an event that started in the early 80s.

Frank Malfitano has been at the helm for every Jazz Fest from the start. And the thing he’s most proud of all these years, that, with the help of sponsors, it has been able to remain free for anyone to attend.

"If you come out to Jazz Fest, you're going to see an audience that represents the entire community," Malfitano said. "And I think, you know, if we cut off access to the music because of high ticket prices to the majority of people, families, kids, they're never going to be exposed to this music. And, you know, we're going to lose our audience over time."

Malfitano said the 2024 version of Jazz Fest is one of the best ever, with headliners The Mavericks, Kenny G., and the O’Jays. He believes that’s going to bring out the crowds.

"I try to present artists that Syracuse audiences want to hear and visitors who come to town want to hear," Malfitano said. "And so, you know, I expect maybe 30,000 people, maybe more, at Clinton Square total attendance for Thursday, Friday, Saturday."

The 2024 Jazz Fest started with local artists playing in 20 small venues across the city Wednesday, and ends with a Sunday Gospel jazz service at Syracuse University’s Hendrick’s Chapel.