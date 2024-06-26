WRVO to air NPR Live Special Coverage of the June 27 CNN Presidential Debate

On Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. EDT, WRVO will carry NPR's live special coverage of the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election. President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in Atlanta, discussing key issues facing the nation. NPR's live special coverage will be hosted by Steve Inskeep. Also joining coverage: NPR Senior Political Correspondent and Editor Domenico Montanaro, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, White House Correspondents Franco Ordonez and Deepa Shivaram, Immigration Correspondent Sergio Martinez Beltran, as well as Correspondent Elissa Nadworny, who covers abortion and reproductive rights. Listen on-air or stream the broadcast at wrvo.org.

Watch the debate live online at 9 p.m. on June 27: