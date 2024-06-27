© 2024 WRVO Public Media
A Biden, Trump debate rematch brings opportunities as well as risks

Published June 27, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
This combination of pictures shows President Donald Trump and then Presidential candidate Joe Biden during their final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in Atlanta for their first debate of this election season.

With the contestants virtually tied in the polls the debate could be a chance to establish a decisive lead.

But even with a close race, voters have shown a lack of enthusiasm for either candidate.

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Republican strategist Douglas Heye and Democratic strategist Fiaz Shakir about what each candidate needs to do to come out ahead in this debate rematch.

