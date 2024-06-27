What's going to happen to the Trump tax cuts?

The last major overhaul of the tax code was in 2017, when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Much of that is set to expire next year, and that means a big debate over tax policy is looming.

Voters this fall won't just be voting for a president—they'll essentially decide who pays for the government and how much for years to come.

Today in the show, we explain the battle lines forming in this tax code throwdown.

