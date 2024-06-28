Mannion looks toward finances for NY-22 general election

Democratic Congressional hopeful John Mannion expects his campaign will need to spend at least $3 million in the general election for the 22nd Congressional District. He starts the race with a disadvantage compared to Republican incumbent Brandon Williams.

Mannion won a hard-fought primary campaign this week against fellow Democrat Sarah Klee Hood. But he admits a primary isn’t good for the bottom line.

"Right now we have over $100,000 and each of these past few days since I've won the primary, you know, we will continue to engage supporters and make sure that those dollars are coming in," Mannion said.

Mannion points out that the next FEC filing date is June 30, so he expects to show progress after that. The race for the 22nd is important to national Democrats' goal to retake the House of Representatives.

"They want to make sure that the infrastructure is in place so we can be successful moving forward," Mannion said. "I've had a good relationship with the folks at the DCCC and then also, you know, house members and leadership. And we've had continued conversations."

Williams has already had some high-profile fundraisers, and according to FEC filings has almost $2.4 million in his coffers. Williams is a freshman Republican in a newly drawn seat that should give a boost to Mannion. The Cook Political Report has the five-county district that spans central New York and part of the Mohawk Valley, as leaning Democrat.