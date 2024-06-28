Morgan Talty examines Native identity in 'Night of the Living Rez' and 'Fire Exit'

© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Published June 28, 2024
Today's episode features two interviews with author Morgan Talty. First, a conversation with NPR's Melissa Block about his 2022 collection of short stories, Night of the Living Rez, and how he navigates the weight of representation for the Penobscot Nation. Then, NPR's Andrew Limbong asks Talty about his new novel, Fire Exit, which takes place in the same cinematic universe as his former book but follows a white man trying to make sense of his place within an Indigenous community.

