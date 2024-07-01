How the end of Roe is reshaping the medical workforce

It's been two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion, triggering a parade of restrictions and bans in conservative-led states. Today on the show, how the medical labor force is changing post-Roe and why graduating medical students, from OB-GYNs to pediatricians, are avoiding training in states with abortion bans.

Related listening:

What's the cure for America's doctor shortage? KFF: Medical Residents Are Increasingly Avoiding Abortion Ban States



For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR