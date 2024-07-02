Could 3 Body Problem's aliens exist? The science behind Netflix's new hit

Way before Short Wave co-host Regina G. Barberbecame a scientist, she was a lover of science fiction. So when she heard about Netflix's series '3 Body Problem' — in which the world's leading scientists race to solve an interstellar mystery that spans decades — she was hooked.

The series is based on a bestselling trilogy written by Chinese author and engineer Liu Cixin and translated by Ken Liu. But it also draws from some very real scientific concepts.

In this episode, Barber and astrobiologist Mike Wong (who you might remember from our episode on Dune) dive into the science behind the '3 Body Problem' — from integrating orbits to discovering potentially habitable worlds.

This story is part of Short Wave's Space Camp series about all the weird, wonderful things happening in the universe. Check out more from the full series.

Curious about other science behind the things you love? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

