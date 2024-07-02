© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Syracuse Common Council will not override veto on CRB legislation

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:16 AM EDT
Syracuse Citizen Review Board members and supports begin a march to city hall from the Dunbar Center, April 2.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Syracuse Citizen Review Board members and supports begin a march to city hall from the Dunbar Center, April 2.

The Syracuse Common Council will not override a veto made by Mayor Ben Walsh on legislation that would have given the council more power over the city’s police watchdog.

In May, Walsh vetoed legislation which would have given the council more power over the city’s Citizen Review Board administration. The Syracuse Common Council had thirty days to vote to override the veto.

Even though they opted out of overriding the veto, City Councilor Chol Majok said the council’s conversations and work surrounding the board will continue and that the initial legislation helped to jumpstart those conversations.

“I think considering what the stakeholders are saying, us as council ourselves, we need to continue that conversation,” Majok said. “ But we needed to sound that alarm and that legislation in the first place was the sounding of that alarm.”

Majok did say some improvements have been seen as a new appointee joins the board and new quarterly reports are being filed. But as the conversations continue, Majok said some real change needs to happen soon.

“Something has to happen this year,” Majok said. “And this, that's a serious discussion that are currently even, I myself, with the chair of Public Safety, is very involved in a lot of things are coming and, and we will continue to have discussions and take the best, best recommendations.”

Majok said continuing to work with stakeholders and community members is what will help make the board more effective.
Regional NewsCitizens Review BoardSyracuse Common CouncilCity of Syracuse
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
