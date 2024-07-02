U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested

New York State Police have arrested seven current and former Champlain, New York U.S. Customs and Border agents.

State Police say three current and four former Border Protection officers were arrested following a Grand Larceny investigation.

Thomas O’Keefe, Joseph McVey, Jamie Goheens, Roy Arndt, Michael Lacey, and Craig Mothersell were charged with felonies and David Murtagh a misdemeanor for misappropriating funds from federal government and union accounts in their roles as executive board members of the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 138. Police say they double billed for official travel and took cash advances for their personal benefit.

The case is being prosecuted by the Clinton County district attorney.

