Nixon attorney: "Richard Nixon would have had a pass" with this Supreme Court

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson.

In 1974 the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in United States v. Nixon, that Nixon must to comply with a subpoena and hand over his White House tapes. It was a blow to Nixon's presidency and two weeks later he resigned from office. But what would've happened if today's Supreme Court was on the bench in 1974? Carrie Johnson spoke with people involved in Watergate to find out.

