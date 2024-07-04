© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Bowen Yang thinks being present is overrated

By Rachel Martin
Published July 4, 2024 at 8:57 AM EDT
Bowen Yang on Wild Card.
Mike Coppola
/
Getty
Bowen Yang on Wild Card.

The Pop Culture Happy Hour team is off today, so we're bringing you an episode of the NPR podcast Wild Card with Rachel Martin. This episode is an interview with Bowen Yang. He is the first Chinese American cast member on SNL, the co-host the podcast Las Culturistas, and he starred in the rom-com Fire Island. He talks to Rachel about living too much in the present, hard truths from Tina Fey, and why the afterlife should have a rollercoaster.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
