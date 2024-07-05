What we'll eat on a warmer planet

From the farm, to the lab, to our tables, what we eat and how it's grown is changing. Agriculture contributes to global warming—and is being transformed by it. Today, a bite into the future of food.

Guests include chef and policy advisor Sam Kass, farmers Jim Whitaker and Jessica Whitaker Allen, biotechnologist Isha Datar and artist Sam Van Aken.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, James Delahoussaye, Chloee Weiner, and Matthew Cloutier. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes Katie Monteleone, Harsha Nahata, and Fiona Gieran. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineers were Neil Tevault, Gilly Moon, Robert Rodriguez, and David Greenburg.

Copyright 2024 NPR