'Despicable Me 4' serves up 90 minutes of bankable mayhem

By Stephen Thompson,
Candice LimCristina EscobarHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
Steve Carell voices Gru in <em>Despicable Me 4. </em>
Universal Pictures
Steve Carell voices Gru in Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 is the latest film in an animation franchise that made household names of reformed supervillain Gru (Steve Carrell) and his army of nattering Minions. The franchise has grossed billions of dollars, and the latest movie topped the weekend box office. But are these films growing up with their audience, or continuing to cater to young kids? And does that matter?

