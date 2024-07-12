© 2024 WRVO Public Media
DIY: There's a problem and only you can fix it

Published July 12, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

When problems arise, it's tempting to wait for someone else to address it. But sometimes, the only person who can fix it... is you. This hour, TED speakers share ideas on how to do it yourself.

Guests include physicist and engineer Kate Stone, humanitarian programmer Tiffani Ashley Bell, builder and youth educator Emily Pilloton-Lam and videographer Jack Corbett.

Original broadcast date: May 5, 2023.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Matthew Cloutier, Andrea Gutierrez and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. Our production staff at NPR also includes James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata, Katie Monteleone and Chloee Weiner. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. This episode was engineered by Margaret Luthar.

