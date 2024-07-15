China's luxury liquor indicator

If you regularly listen to The Indicator, you know China's economy is not doing great. Over the last few years, indicators like unemployment and local debt are up, and consumption and property sales are down.

There is one big indicator that's been a bellwether for China's economy ... booze. One specific kind: Baijiu.

In today's episode, a quick history on baijiu and how the liquor is a potent symbol for consumer confidence in China.

Related Episodes:

