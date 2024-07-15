© 2024 WRVO Public Media
China's luxury liquor indicator

By Emily Feng,
Darian Woods, Angel Carreras, Kate Concannon
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:06 PM EDT
If you regularly listen to The Indicator, you know China's economy is not doing great. Over the last few years, indicators like unemployment and local debt are up, and consumption and property sales are down.

There is one big indicator that's been a bellwether for China's economy ... booze. One specific kind: Baijiu.

In today's episode, a quick history on baijiu and how the liquor is a potent symbol for consumer confidence in China.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Angel Carreras
Angel Carreras is an assistant producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money.