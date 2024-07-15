© 2024 WRVO Public Media
In 'Beautiful Days,' Zach Williams ponders parenthood, reality and the uncanny

Published July 15, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT
Doubleday

Zach Williams' collection of short stories, Beautiful Days, has earned high praise for the unsettling way it examines mundane, everyday life. In today's episode, Williams tells NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer how becoming a dad inspired the anxiety and wonder of parenthood that shows up throughout Beautiful Days, and the two get to talking about why he chose to focus on the "quickness and musicality" of short stories over writing a novel.

