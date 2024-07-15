Simmering over summer books

We're at the peak of summer, which means sunny days on the grass with a good book! Best-selling authors Tia Williams and Jean Chen Ho join host Brittany Luse to give their recommendations for great summer reads. They also offer some armchair theories on why we love a gossipy summer novel.

Books mentioned in this episode:

The Guest by Emma Klein

Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong

Hip-Hop Is History by Questlove with Ben Greenman

Devil is Fine by John Vercher

Good Material by Dolly Alderton

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

Want to be featured on IBAM? Record a voice memo responding to Brittany's question at the end of the episode and send it to ibam@npr.org.

