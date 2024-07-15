Tested: The Choice

Episode 1: Would you alter your body for the chance to compete for a gold medal? That's the question facing a small group of elite athletes right now. Last year, track and field authorities announced new regulations that mean some women can't compete in the female category unless they lower their body's naturally occurring testosterone levels. You'll meet one of those runners, Christine Mboma, a reigning Olympic silver medalist, and hear about the difficult choice she faces.

Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR App, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.

