5 minute walk & talk: The low-tech gadget to make your breaks better

It's the finale of Body Electric season 2! Writer Linda Stone, who coined the term "screen apnea," knows all too well that our technology can really mess with our breathing and our health. Join her and Manoush for this 5 minute break where Linda demonstrates how playing the kazoo and practicing the physiological sigh can help you feel your best on screen-filled days.

Body Electric is produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Original music by David Herman. Our audio engineer for this episode was Tiffany Vera.

