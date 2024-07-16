© 2024 WRVO Public Media
5 minute walk & talk: The low-tech gadget to make your breaks better

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 16, 2024 at 8:51 AM EDT
Daniel Hertzberg

It's the finale of Body Electric season 2! Writer Linda Stone, who coined the term "screen apnea," knows all too well that our technology can really mess with our breathing and our health. Join her and Manoush for this 5 minute break where Linda demonstrates how playing the kazoo and practicing the physiological sigh can help you feel your best on screen-filled days.

We'd love to hear from you — email us at BodyElectric@npr.org.

Binge the entire Body Electric serieshere.

Body Electric is produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Original music by David Herman. Our audio engineer for this episode was Tiffany Vera.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]