System of a Down's Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian is best known as the lead singer of System of a Down. The hard rock band that recorded the 2001 smash hit Chop Suey. "Wake Up! Grab a brush and put a little make-up!" It's an iconic nu-metal track with groovy drums and Serj's unique vocals.

Tankian is of course more than just a lead singer. He's authored seven solo albums, including a classical symphony, two books of poetry, and now a memoir. Down With The System: A Memoir (of Sorts) was published this past May.

/ Hachette Books / Hachette Books Down With The System by Serj Tankian

Serj joins Bullseye to talk all about the book. We get into his time in System of a Down and hear about his love for Iron Maiden, Rick James, and the incomparable Barbara Streisand. Plus. a scream from Serj to shake things up.

