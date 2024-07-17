Honoring my enslaved ancestors: Episode 2

In 1986, just before Code Switch co-host B.A. Parker was born, her grandma and mom were part of a homecoming of thousands of descendants of the Somerset Place plantation. Every summer since then, Parker has returned to Creswell, North Carolina, where the plantation is located, and where her family still has a farm. But she's mostly avoided actually going to the site where her ancestors were enslaved.

This week, we revisit the second of two episodes, where Parker and her mom decide to go back to the plantation because despite the circumstances of slavery, this is where their family began.

