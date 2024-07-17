© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honoring my enslaved ancestors: Episode 2

By B.A. Parker,
Xavier LopezJess KungChristina CalaCourtney SteinLeah DonnellaDalia MortadaVeralyn WilliamsLori LizarragaGene Demby
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
B.A. Parker at Somerset Place plantation as a child.
Courtesy of B.A. Parker
B.A. Parker at Somerset Place plantation as a child.

In 1986, just before Code Switch co-host B.A. Parker was born, her grandma and mom were part of a homecoming of thousands of descendants of the Somerset Place plantation. Every summer since then, Parker has returned to Creswell, North Carolina, where the plantation is located, and where her family still has a farm. But she's mostly avoided actually going to the site where her ancestors were enslaved.

This week, we revisit the second of two episodes, where Parker and her mom decide to go back to the plantation because despite the circumstances of slavery, this is where their family began.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
B.A. Parker
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Xavier Lopez
Xavier Lopez is a producer for Code Switch. He came to NPR from CNN Audio, where he helped produce shows such as Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the inaugural season of Tug of War. Prior to that, Lopez worked at NPR member station WHYY in Philadelphia, where he worked on shows such as The Pulse, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane and the daily news podcast, The Why.
Jess Kung
Jess Kung (they/them) is a production assistant on Code Switch. Previously, they interned with Code Switch and the podcast The Document from KCRW in Santa Monica. They are a graduate of Long Beach State University.
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
See stories by Christina Cala
Courtney Stein
Courtney Stein comes to NPR from the New York Times, where she helped to create the weekly podcast First Person. Prior to that, she spent over a decade at WNYC's Peabody Award-winning Radio Rookies, teaching young people to report radio documentaries about issues important to them. While at WNYC, Courtney also helped to pilot the podcast Nancy and was on the team that created the dupont-Columbia award-winning podcast Caught: The Lives of Juvenile Justice, which began as a radio workshop she started in a juvenile detention center in Queens.
Leah Donnella
Leah Donnella is an editor on NPR's Code Switch team, where she helps produce and edit for the Code Switch podcast, blog, and newsletter. She created the "Ask Code Switch" series, where members of the team respond to listener questions about how race, identity, and culture come up in everyday life.
See stories by Leah Donnella
Dalia Mortada
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Dalia Mortada
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.
Lori Lizarraga
Award-winning journalist Lori Lizarraga is a co-host of NPR's Code Switch, the preeminent podcast about race and identity in America. Before joining NPR, she reported across the country in Texas, California, Colorado and internationally in Ecuador. She has a reputation for breaking news and a passion and energy for covering under-reported communities, civil rights and issues surrounding immigration and Latinos in the U.S.
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby