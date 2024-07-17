© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Why the EU can regulate big tech faster

By Paddy Hirsch,
Darian WoodsCorey BridgesKate Concannon
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Digital Markets Act is a new piece of European legislation aimed at making markets in the digital sector "fairer and more contestable." It's essentially antitrust regulation—rules to ensure that no one company or group of companies makes an area of business uncompetitive. And these rules are making some big companies sweat, not because they're afraid of monetary penalties, but because they could have an effect on antitrust regulations around the world.

Today on the show, we examine the differences between how the EU and the United States handle antitrust and what the Digital Markets Act could mean for big tech's regulatory future.

Paddy Hirsch
Darian Woods
Corey Bridges
Kate Concannon
