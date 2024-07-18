© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Tested: Questions of a Physical Nature

Published July 18, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Dani Pendergast for NPR
Episode 2: We go back almost 100 years, to the beginning of women's inclusion in elite sports. It turns out that men had an odd variety of concerns about women athletes. Some doubted these athletes were even women at all. And their skepticism resulted in the first policies requiring sex testing.

Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR App, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.

To listen to this series sponsor-free and support NPR, sign up for Embedded+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

