The Creeping Coup

Sudan has been at the center of a deadly and brutal war for over a year. It's the site of the world's largest hunger crisis, and the world's largest displacement crisis.

On the surface, it's a story about two warring generals vying for power – the latest in a long cycle of power struggles that have plagued Sudan for decades. But it's also a story about the U.S. war on terror, Russia's war in Ukraine, and China's global rise.

Today on the show, we turn back the clock more than a century to untangle the complex web that put Sudan on the path to war.

Guests:

Kholood Khair, Sudanese Political Analyst and Founding Director of Confluence Advisory, a "think-and-do" tank formerly based in Khartoum

Christopher Tounsel, Historian of modern Sudan and Associate Professor at the University of Washington

Ibrahim Elbadawi, Managing Director of the Economic Research Forum based in Cairo

