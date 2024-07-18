© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Who is J.D. Vance? Hear from Republican delegates — and the candidate himself.

By Asma Khalid,
Danielle KurtzlebenMara LiassonCasey Morell
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
Ohio Sen. JD Vance accepts the Republican vice presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Wed., July 17, 2024.
Ohio Sen. JD Vance accepts the Republican vice presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Wed., July 17, 2024.

J.D. Vance is 39 years-old and has been in office as Ohio's junior U.S. senator for less than two years. He said in an interview that this is his first time attending the Republican National Convention. Wednesday night, he gave his debut speech as the GOP vice presidential nominee. Here's what he had to say.

The podcast is produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our intern is Bria Suggs. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

