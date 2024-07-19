Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Shalom Auslander; 'Janet Planet' star Julianne Nicholson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Writer Shalom Auslander catalogs his lifelong battle with self-contempt in 'Feh': Auslander has written for decades about growing up in a dysfunctional household within an ultra-orthodox Jewish community. The title of his latest memoir comes from the Yiddish word for "yuck."

50 years later, Stevie Wonder's 'First Finale' remains ripe for rediscovery: Fulfillingness’ First Finale won the Grammy for Best Album in 1975, yet today it feels underrated — perhaps because its overall tone was more meditative than the albums immediately preceding it.

'Janet Planet' star Julianne Nicholson is proud to be a character actor: Nicholson says when strangers recognize her on the street, they're never quite sure how they know her: "They might think I sold them kittens, or I work in the ice cream shop."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

