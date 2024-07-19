Goodbye, Chevron. Hello, lawsuits!

The Supreme Court's decision to quash Chevron deference means countless agency regulations are now more vulnerable to being challenged and struck down. Think the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to boost electric vehicle sales, discrimination protections against transgender people, and rules that expand eligibility for overtime.

Yesterday, we explained the history that led to this moment. Today, we look at the how the decision will play into a wave of regulatory lawsuits.

Related episodes:

The conservative roots behind the Chevron doctrine (Apple / Spotify)

Could SCOTUS outlaw wealth taxes (Apple / Spotify)

.

Copyright 2024 NPR