Microsoft outage impacting local service, business operations

Users worldwide are unable to access some Microsoft apps and services in a widespread outage beginning this morning, and that includes in central and northern New York.

Airlines, DMVs and local government agencies are just some of the organizations being impacted. At Syracuse's Hancock Airport, many flights are delayed due to the outage.

❗️ALERT: Worldwide IT Outage

Due to a global IT outage, some Airlines are experiencing delays or cancellations. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates and further information. — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) July 19, 2024

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse has delayed all procedures this morning, the Cayuga County Health Department is unable to take phone calls, and DMV offices are unable to process transactions.

The issue arose following a faulty routine update from the security software company, CrowdStrike. In a statement on their website, CrowdStrike said they are working to resolve the issue.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," the statement read. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."

New York State's Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern released a statement assuring the issue was being investigated and handled statewide.

“We are working with our agencies, local governments, and the third-party service provider to resolve any issues on impacted systems," Ahern said. "Our priority is to ensure all 911 systems across New York are operational and able to address emergency response needs. The third party has identified a fix for the underlying issue and the New York State Office of Information Technology Services is actively working with other state agencies on a resolution. We do not yet have a timeline for full restoration."

Many central New York DMV offices and human service offices have been impacted and are unable to fulfill appointments or process applications and paperwork.