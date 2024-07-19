Sports psychology for everyday life

The thrill of victory; the agony of defeat. Sports cliches are everywhere. But what does it actually take to think like a winner? This hour, TED speakers explore the psychology of winning and losing.

Guests include former professional soccer player Abby Wambach, cognitive scientist Sian Leah Beilock, journalist Kate Fagan and art historian Sarah Lewis.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Katie Monteleone and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Katie Monteleone, Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata, Chloee Weiner and Matthew Cloutier. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineers were Josh Newell, Tiffany Vera Castro and James Willis.

Copyright 2024 NPR