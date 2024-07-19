The Terror Of Tornadoes

Sirens echoed Monday night acrossseveral states in the Midwest.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system made up of several thunderstorms – known as a derecho – developed over Iowa and swept through parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Tornadoes then formed in Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois – including one at O'Hare International Airport. One woman died.

More than half a million residents of these states were left without power during the storms and in the hours following, as crews rushed to restore power and clean up fallen trees and other debris.

This year has seen almost athousand tornadoes. The first of which was reported near Galveston, Texas, on January 5.

So what do we know about the uptick in tornado frequency? What role, if any, climate change plays in all this?

