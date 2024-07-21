New York chair asks Democrats to "come together" after Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race

President Biden’s decision to not seek a second term is throwing the Democratic Party into disarray less than a month before the party’s nominating convention.

In his Sunday afternoon message, President Biden said he believes it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

The announcement now has party officials scrambling ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Jay Jacobs, Chair of the New York Democratic Party, called the president’s decision “selfless” in a WAMC interview.

“I think he once again demonstrates just the type of character he has,” said Jacobs. “I wish him well and I know he’ll be a big help for us in the upcoming election.”

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him in November. While many prominent Democrats remained silent on who should replace Biden on the ticket, New York Congressman Paul Tonko of the 20th district said Harris is “the person for the job.”

The 81-year-old president who was isolating with COVID-19 was facing a growing number of calls from within his own party to step aside after his June debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

Speaking with WAMC two days before the July 13th assassination attempt against former President Trump in Pennsylvania, New York Representative Pat Ryan of the 18th district was among the growing group of Congressional Democrats calling on Biden to drop out of the race.

“Whoever runs against Trump has to be able forcefully, compellingly, from their heart and soul and with precision and specificity and emotion, make the case against Trump and for a positive vision,” said Ryan. “And that is my concern, is that the president just hasn’t been able to do that.”

While Jacobs says there were differences of opinion on whether Biden should stay in the race, the party is determined to defeat Trump in November.

“I’m asking all of our delegates, all of our county chairs, all of our elected officials to just take the next few days. We’re going to talk as a delegation and try to come together with some ideas with what the best options are moving forward,” said Jacobs.

On the other side, Republicans are energized following the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

RNC delegate Chris Tague, who represents New York’s 102nd state Assembly district, called Trump “a true entertainer.”

“As far as the Republican National Convention, I’ve been to many of them. This was the best one I’ve ever been to in my entire life,” said Tague.

Tague said it’s Republicans who are the “big tent” party now, and claimed the American working class is lining up behind Trump after three-and-a-half years of Biden in the White House.

“The migration problem got worse. Inflation got worse. And its day-by-day, it’s been getting worse and worse and worse. And I think the average, everyday blue-collar worker in America is fed up. They want to go back to the policies of President Trump,” said Tague.

High-profile Republicans, including New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of the 21st district, who was vetted as a vice presidential contender before Trump selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, called on Biden to resign immediately.