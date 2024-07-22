© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Community funds look to help local businesses, residents rebuild in Rome

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 22, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT
Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan delivers remarks alongside Rome Chief of Police Kevin James and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente outside the damaged General Ganesvoort mural building, July 22.
Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan delivers remarks alongside Rome Chief of Police Kevin James and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente outside the damaged General Ganesvoort mural building, July 22.

As the city of Rome continues to recover following the E-F2 tornado that tore through the town last week, local officials are starting to think about rebuilding.

Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan continues to praise the recovery efforts across the city. He said all but two roadways have been restored in less than a week, and the community resiliency has been something to watch. For Lanigan, the next steps are to help as many people as possible as they rebuild their homes and businesses.

"We're going to continue on this forward momentum that we've been able to accomplish in a short time," Lanigan said. "That's going to be our pace going forward until this place is rebuilt."

A community business fund already has over 30 applicants, it's goal is to help businesses that were hit hard rebuild. In addition to the small business fund, a Rome Victims Recovery fund will launch Wednesday, with the goal of helping individual residents who sustained minor damage get as much assistance as they can, something County Executive Anthony Picente said should alleviate some burdens.

"This is a fund that will be controlled by the city and the county working with the Community Foundation to disperse it," Picente said. "We'll be able to cut checks beginning next Tuesday and next Thursday. Every Tuesday and Thursday. Our goal is as people apply to get the money out the door as quick as possible, and that will begin next week."
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
