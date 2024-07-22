Community funds look to help local businesses, residents rebuild in Rome

As the city of Rome continues to recover following the E-F2 tornado that tore through the town last week, local officials are starting to think about rebuilding.

Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan continues to praise the recovery efforts across the city. He said all but two roadways have been restored in less than a week, and the community resiliency has been something to watch. For Lanigan, the next steps are to help as many people as possible as they rebuild their homes and businesses.

"We're going to continue on this forward momentum that we've been able to accomplish in a short time," Lanigan said. "That's going to be our pace going forward until this place is rebuilt."

A community business fund already has over 30 applicants, it's goal is to help businesses that were hit hard rebuild. In addition to the small business fund, a Rome Victims Recovery fund will launch Wednesday, with the goal of helping individual residents who sustained minor damage get as much assistance as they can, something County Executive Anthony Picente said should alleviate some burdens.

"This is a fund that will be controlled by the city and the county working with the Community Foundation to disperse it," Picente said. "We'll be able to cut checks beginning next Tuesday and next Thursday. Every Tuesday and Thursday. Our goal is as people apply to get the money out the door as quick as possible, and that will begin next week."