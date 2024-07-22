© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The brain makes a lot of waste. Here's how it cleans itself up

By Jon Hamilton,
Regina G. BarberBerly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
New insights into the brain's waste-removal system could one day help researchers better understand and prevent many brain disorders.
Mihaela Rosu/Getty Images
New insights into the brain's waste-removal system could one day help researchers better understand and prevent many brain disorders.

Scientists have long studied the relationship between sleep and the brain, and why poor sleep is linked to neurological diseases like Alzheimer's. NPR science correspondent Jon Hamiltontalks to host Regina G. Barber about the brain's washing system and the particular sound researchers have found that seems to turn it on in mice.

Read Jon's full piece here.

Interested in more science about the brain? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Jon.

Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
