'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' gets 10s across the board

By Brittany Luse,
Jessica PlaczekCorey Antonio Rose
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
Chasity Moore as Grizabella in 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball'
Matthew Murphy
Chasity Moore as Grizabella in 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball'

In the latest revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, there are no singing cats. The actors have ditched the furry ears and velvet tails and reimagined the characters as competitors in theballroom scene, vying for trophies and a new chance at life. This week, host Brittany Luse talks to Cats: The Jellicle Ball star Chasity Moore and co-director Zhailon Levingston about ballroom, spectacles and memories.

Want to be featured on IBAM? Record a voice memo responding to Brittany's question at the end of the episode and send it to ibam@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Jessica Placzek
Corey Antonio Rose
