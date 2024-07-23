The Contenders, Vol. 14: The songs we can't stop playing this week

This week we update our running tally of the year's best songs with the return of Moses Sumney, who continues to plumb the depths of love and sonic wonder on a new cut called "Gold Coast." We've also got the debut album from 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador, Orville Peck's collaboration with Beck and more.

NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

1. Orville Peck and Beck: "Death Valley High," from Stampede

2. Nilüfer Yanya: "Call It Love," from My Method Actor

3. Alisa Amador: "Woke Up Today," from Multitudes

4. Moses Sumney: "Gold Coast," from Sophcore

5. Neil Young and Crazy Horse: "Helpless," from Early Daze

6. Rema: "YAYO," from HEIS

