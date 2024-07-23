The curious rise of novelty popcorn buckets

Even before the Dune: Part 2 popcorn bucket went viral this year, movie theaters have been trying all types of ways to lure customers back. There's reclining seats, expanded menu options and even more merchandise. Today on the show, we track the rise of the popcorn bucket and its afterlife on eBay.

Related episodes:

Coyote vs. Warner Brothers Discovery (Apple / Spotify)

​​Why platforms like HBO Max are removing streaming TV shows (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.



Copyright 2024 NPR