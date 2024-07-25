Khushbu Shah's cookbook 'Amrikan' honors the Indian American diaspora

Today's episode is packed with recipes from Khushbu Shah's new cookbook, Amrikan. But beyond that, it's also a conversation with the author and Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes about how Indian cuisine has changed with new generations living in diaspora, and how that has led to the introduction of some unlikely ingredients – cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, shokupan — to shake up traditional dishes.

Copyright 2024 NPR