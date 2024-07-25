McMahon continuing to advocate for industry supply chain investments, development

Onondaga County continues wooing supply chain companies to set up shop in Central New York. All kinds of companies are needed to support Micro’s chip-making factories in the Town of Clay.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon recently returned from a convention out west, talking with the companies that might be a good fit for Central New York.

"With the city of Boise, our sister community, we hosted a supply chain event with Micron," McMahon said. "It was well attended and had meetings there, met with some of my Taiwanese friends that I met with when I was in Taiwan. And so we're well positioned to receive multiple investments in the supply chain space."

While McMahon said there are some shovel ready sites in Onondaga County, he believes more are needed. So he expects to go to county lawmakers, to ask for money to develop new locations for supply chain companies.

"As we become a fast growing community where these companies want to be, because their largest customer is there, we need to develop more sites," McMahon said, "And so that's certainly a conversation I'm gonna have with the legislature about resources later on this year."

McMahon is optimistic the environmental review of the Micron site will be done by February, and that would allow the company to begin clearing the land to build the chip making plants. As for when we might hear about some of these supply chain companies making a commitment to Central New York, McMahon said sooner than later.

"I think you're going to see probably towards the end of this year some of us taking what have been verbal conversations, and putting deals in writing so they can start to plan their investments," McMahon says.