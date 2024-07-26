First look: Photos from Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Images from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games offer a stunning glimpse into the dramatic and heavily Parisian-themed day.
Set against the rainy backdrop of iconic French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Seine River, thousands of athletes poured into the nation’s capital to compete for their chance at Olympic gold.
The day included musical performances, starting with Lady Gaga, who performed a cabaret-style performance, including massive pink feathers and a brief piano number.
Later, French stars Aya Nakamura and Rim’K performed.
The musical performances continued with a moving performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” rendered by pianist Sofiane Pamart and singer Juliette Armanet.
The Olympic rings were displayed on the Eiffel Tower as a light show illuminated the Paris sky.
French leaders, including the nation’s President Emmanuel Macron, officially launched the ceremony.
And for the prestigious honor of passing the Olympic torch, France broke tradition, allowing French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane to pass the torch to Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal—a symbol of France’s dedication to using the Olympic games to unite the world.
Later, Nadal left the temporary stadium by boat, where he was joined by Olympic legends Serena Williams and Carl Lewis of the United States, and Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.