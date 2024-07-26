Are the promises made by AI boosters mostly hype, or are we actually underappreciating the transformative potential of AI?

This week, The Indicator hosts a two-part debate on the hype around generative AI. Today, the second episode: Despite the tech world's love affair with the technology, is AI overrated?

Related episodes:

Is AI underrated? (Apple / Spotify)

