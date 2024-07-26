Is AI overrated?
Are the promises made by AI boosters mostly hype, or are we actually underappreciating the transformative potential of AI?
This week, The Indicator hosts a two-part debate on the hype around generative AI. Today, the second episode: Despite the tech world's love affair with the technology, is AI overrated?
Related episodes:
Is AI underrated? (Apple / Spotify)
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Copyright 2024 NPR