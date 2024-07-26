© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Olympic hurdles for women athletes; plus, big trucks and big questions

By Brittany Luse,
Liam McBainAlexis WilliamsCorey Antonio RoseBarton Girdwood
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
A group of runners at the Tokyo Olympics - one of whom is Christine Mboma (second to the right), who has been impacted by restrictions on athletes with differences of sex development.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
A group of runners at the Tokyo Olympics - one of whom is Christine Mboma (second to the right), who has been impacted by restrictions on athletes with differences of sex development.

This is the first year the Olympics have gender parity between men's and women's teams - but does it mean gender equity? ESPN writer Katie Barnes and Rose Eveleth, host of NPR's Tested, join Brittany to discuss the barriers that women athletes still face - from men-only categories to women-only sex testing.

And later - in recent years, you may have noticed some new behemoths prowling the streets of America: giant trucks. The sheer size of them has sparked policy debates – many are so big that it's not possible to see a child crossing directly in front of them, and there's been a spike in pedestrian deaths. Brittany is joined by Angie Schmitt, author of Right of Way, to chat about why these big trucks are so popular and what they say about our cultural anxieties.

