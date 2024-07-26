Rings And Things: New Sports At The 2024 Summer Olympics

The Paris Olympic games officially begin tomorrow. We've been covering the lead up to the summer games with our series "Rings and Things" and today we're wrapping up the series with a look at what's new.

Breaking, or breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in a couple weeks. Four American breakers qualified for the sport's first ever Olympic competition. Its inclusion comes as other youth-led sports return, including skateboarding, climbing, and surfing.

So what new sports can spectators expect this year? And what others might be on the horizon?

