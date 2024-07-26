© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Rings And Things: New Sports At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Published July 26, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT
Swami of Mexico competes in the Breaking B-Girls pre-qualifier the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary.
David Balogh
/
Getty Images
Swami of Mexico competes in the Breaking B-Girls pre-qualifier the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary.

The Paris Olympic games officially begin tomorrow. We've been covering the lead up to the summer games with our series "Rings and Things" and today we're wrapping up the series with a look at what's new.

Breaking, or breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in a couple weeks. Four American breakers qualified for the sport's first ever Olympic competition. Its inclusion comes as other youth-led sports return, including skateboarding, climbing, and surfing.

So what new sports can spectators expect this year? And what others might be on the horizon?

