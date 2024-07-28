The Sunday Story: Fighting for Trans Rights in Uganda

This past spring, in the east African nation of Uganda, the country's highest court upheld The Anti-Homosexuality act. It calls for tough sentences -sometimes even the death penalty - for LGBTQ+ people.

On this episode of The Sunday Story, the tale of a trans woman in Uganda who calls herself Rihanna Mukasa. Rihanna was one of the first to be brought to court under the Anti-Homosexuality Act. As she fought a convoluted legal battle, she was brutalized in prison for nine months. After her release, Rihanna found an unexpected ally in her deeply traditional and religious mother. Together, they've become outspoken critics of the government, risking their lives to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights in the country that considers them criminals. This story originally aired on Radio Workshop, a podcast in South Africa that works with youth reporters around the continent.

This episode of the Sunday Story was produced by Hazel Feldstein and edited by Jenny Schmidt and Liana Simstrom. Engineering by Kwesi Lee.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org.

Listen to Up First on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Copyright 2024 NPR