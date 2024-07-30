© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'If You Can Keep It': Memes And Making Sense Of Political Moments

Published July 30, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she is introduced during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she is introduced during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, in Indianapolis.

It's been a week since Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly fell out of a coconut tree... and into her spot as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

President Biden's decision to bow out of the race, paired with swift and enthusiastic Harris endorsements from high-ranking Democrats has breathed new energy into the campaign.

Another thing that's helping? The endless flood of memes that show the vice president dancing, clapping, giving a thorough Thanksgiving turkey recipe, and of course, laughing.

Where did these memes come from? And how are people using them to make sense of this moment in politics?

Find more of our programsonline. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts