'If You Can Keep It': Memes And Making Sense Of Political Moments

It's been a week since Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly fell out of a coconut tree... and into her spot as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

President Biden's decision to bow out of the race, paired with swift and enthusiastic Harris endorsements from high-ranking Democrats has breathed new energy into the campaign.

Another thing that's helping? The endless flood of memes that show the vice president dancing, clapping, giving a thorough Thanksgiving turkey recipe, and of course, laughing.

Where did these memes come from? And how are people using them to make sense of this moment in politics?

