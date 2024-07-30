In 'Liars,' Sarah Manguso explores a marriage falling apart

When author Sarah Manguso was going through a divorce a few years ago, she says she put her rage into writing her novel Liars. It's about the dissolution of a marriage, and a woman reckoning with the failures of her relationship on a personal and societal level. In today's episode, Manguso tells NPR's Andrew Limbong how her protagonist's experiences differ from her own, and why different characters are to blame for the lying mentioned in the title.

