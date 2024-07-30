Megan Stalter is an actor and comedian. If you've seen the hit sitcom Hacks, you know her as Kayla Schaefer, the assistant to Paul W. Downs' showbiz manager. Schaefer is bad at her job, wildly inappropriate, and incredibly charming.

Stalter stars in the new film Cora Bora. It's available now on streaming. She plays the title character. Cora's moved to LA from Portland to chase her dream of becoming a successful singer/songwriter.

Cora's in a long distance relationship with her girlfriend, Justine. They're also in an open relationship and seeing other people casually. When Cora senses her relationship is in trouble, she puts her music career on hold to go home and win back her girlfriend.

We get into Cora Bora with Megan Stalter and her time on Hacks. We also discuss her first taste of success by making viral videos on YouTube during the pandemic lockdowns. Plus, Megan talks about her pentecostal upbringing, her gay high school boyfriend, and being a "God Girl."

Copyright 2024 NPR