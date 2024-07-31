© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Time Bandits' maps contemporary vibes over a cult classic

By Glen Weldon,
Jordan CrucchiolaRoxana HadadiHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT
Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in <em>Time Bandits. </em>
Apple TV+
Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits.

The dryly funny new Apple TV+ series Time Bandits reimagines the 1981 Terry Gilliam film of the same name. A squad of inept thieves — including their sort-of leader, played by Lisa Kudrow — have stolen a map of the universe. They use it to jump through portals to various time periods to steal stuff. One jump takes them into the bedroom of a British kid (Kal-El Tuck), who tags along as they're chased by Taika Waititi's Supreme Being and Jemaine Clement's Pure Evil.

